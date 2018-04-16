Home > News > Local >

We are not recruiting ad hoc staff – INEC

Mahmood Yakubu We are not recruiting ad hoc staff – INEC

In its online publication, the commission said it was aware of some social media publications telling the public that it would recruit 100,000 ad hoc personnel for 2019 general elections.

  • Published:
INEC says 2019 election results will be announced electronically play

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the public to disregard online publications that it is recruiting ad hoc staff ahead of 2019 elections, saying it is untrue.

In its online publication, the commission said it was aware of some social media publications telling the public that it would recruit 100,000 ad hoc personnel for 2019 general elections.

It said that information in the publications were false and should be ignored.

“This information is false. The general public should disregard it because INEC is not recruiting at the moment; don’t be swindled,’’  it stated.

The commission advised the public to contact it for proper information and guide on any issue concerning the electoral process.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls 4 years after, Boko Haram contact finally narrates how...bullet
2 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
3 Chibok Girls What has happened to schoolgirls 4 years after Boko...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Nigerian Senate suspends lawmaker for 90 legislative days over support for Buhari
Continuous Voter Registration Osun declares next Monday public holiday
Oyo Guber Poll Aspirant expresses hope for Gov. Ajimobi’s support
Buhari President writes Senate to confirm 26 new appointees
Mahmood Yakubu Elections: ICT necessary tool – INEC Chairman
In Ebonyi INEC targets 2m registered voters
Dino Melaye How vigilante saved Kogi Senator from SARS arrest in Lokoja
2019 Elections KOWA to give free nomination forms to youth aspirants under 35
Dino Melaye Kogi senator asks Supreme Court to stop his recall process
Rotimi Oyekanmi Nigeria to host international conference on use of technology for elections

Local

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Enugu disburses N855 million for community development
Gwamnan jihar Edo Godwin Obaseki
In Edo Governor Obaseki swears in 2 new judges
Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap German engineer in Kano
In Kano Gunmen kill police officer, kidnap German engineer
Police and Shiites clash at Maitama, Abuja
El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abuja