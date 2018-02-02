Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes in Ondo

news

Four cattle herders were apprehended for possession of dangerous weapons by a local vigilante group in Agadagba Obon, in Ese Odo local government area of Ondo state on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

According to a report by Premium Times, the herdsmen were captured by the vigilante group and handed over to the state's police command.

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the suspects were caught with guns, cutlasses, daggers and axes, but are not suspected of harming anyone with them.

He said, "They have been handed over to us and when we interrogated them, they told us that they were farmers that they wanted to board a boat to Edo State but we have begun an investigation to ascertain their claims.

"However there was no report the suspects had killed anybody with the arms they are carrying about."

A local group under the Arogbo Ijaw Community Organisation called on the state's security agencies to put a stop to the movement of herders into the state as farmers grow more apprehensive of being attacked.

Herdsmen attacks in 2018

Cattle herders have been linked to a string of violent killings across the country in the first month of 2018.

In the most devastating attacks that heralded the turn of the new year, a series of attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government Area of Benue State between December 31, 2017, and January 6, 2018 led to the death of 73 men, women and children .

Herders have also been linked to several other attacks in Taraba, Plateau and Ekiti that have left dozens dead, and more injured.