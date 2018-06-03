Video: Mrs Buhari tasks women on peaceful coexistence

Home > News > Local >

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has tasked women to champion the cause for peaceful coexistence in the country.

Buhari said this on Saturday when she hosted women professionals who joined her to break her Ramadan fast at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She also called on the professionals to join the advocacy for increased women participation in politics in order to make an impact within the decision making organs of the society.

While calling on them to fight against women and child molestation, Aisha pointed out that Nigeria would be more united, peaceful and stable when women and youths were adequately empowered.

She also charged them to assist in her in advocacy for increased oneness, love and tolerance among all Nigerians.

The wife of the President urged the professionals to be involved in the campaign against the consumption and proliferation of illicits drugs in Nigeria.

In her remark, the wife of the Vice-President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, urged women to stand firm towards restoring family values in the society.

Osinbajo explained that women were always at the receiving end of many social problems bedeviling the country.

On the issue of kidnapping; it is a woman that gave birth to the kidnapper, it is also a woman that gave birth to the kidnappers victim,” she said.

In goodwill message, the wife of Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi, commended the efforts of the wife of the President in the tackling drug and child abuse in Nigeria.

Amaechi, however, appealed to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) to focus its attention on the cases of sexual molestation against female students in Nigerian Universities.

She said it was unfortunate that some lecturers demand for sex from female students for marks.

She therefore called on relevant stakeholders to make concerted efforts towards addressing the menace.

Also speaking, the representative of National Association of Christian Journalists, Madam Angela Tony-Iji, called on the participants to always pray for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

She commended the laudable projects initiated by the Future Assured programme of Mrs Aisha Buhari aimed at improving the lives and physical wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

On her part, the representative of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Malama Adama Mohammed, also condemned the high rate of women and child molestation in Nigeria.

Mohammad, however, said the way to end the scourge of drug and child abuse in Nigeria was to continue the advocacy for value reorientation in the society.

She pledged the association’s support to the Future Assured initiative of Mrs Buhari and pledged to embark on a House-to-House campaign on the menace of child and substance abuse in Nigeria.

The women professionals were drawn from the religious organisations, legal, media, civil society groups and the academia.

