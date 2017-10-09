Home > News > Local >

Victor Malu APC mourns ex-Chief of Army Staff

APC said that Nigeria had lost one of its finest military officers who distinguished himself and made the country proud locally and internationally during his military career.

(ChannelsTV)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the family, Nigerian Army and government and people of Benue over the death of retired Lt. Gen. Victor Malu.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, the party prayed God to grant the late Malu eternal rest, and his family, the strength to bear the loss.

It said that Nigeria had lost one of its finest military officers who distinguished himself and made the country proud in several local and international assignments he undertook during his military career.

’The APC fondly recalls the distinguished service of the late Malu as Force Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) peace-keeping force in Liberia from 1996 to 1998.

‘’His impressive performance earned him commendations from both Liberians and international observers, over improvements that followed his taking command.

‘’He doggedly canvassed and undertook reforms aimed at establishing a truly national army with a deep sense of purpose,’’ the party said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malu was a recipient of the Force Service Star (FSS) Award, Meritorious Service Star (MSS) Award, and Distinguished Service Star (DSS) Award, among others.

He died on Monday in Cairo, Egypt at the age 70.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

