Vandalised pipeline explodes in Ogun State, residents flee in pnaic

In Ogun State Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes, residents flee in panic

The pipeline was reportedly vandalised around last week with the valve left open for feul to spill into the area.

  Published:
Vandalised fuel pipeline explodes in Ogun State play

Firefighters struggle to douse a pipeline explosion (illustration)

(AFP)
A previously-vandalised pipeline has exploded in the Ilara area near Ogijo in Ogun State on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

According to a report by ThisDay, the explosion occurred around 10pm on Sunday, resulting in an inferno that burned into the early hours of Monday, July 2.

The pipeline was reportedly vandalised around last week with the valve left open for feul to spill into the area. With the failure of residents to report the spill, the pipeline exploded due to a yet-to-be determined reason.

Residents of the area have fled their homes in fear of the fire as the Commander, 174 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Ezeh, disclosed that the battalion received distress calls about the massive explosion.

He revealed that the area manager at Mosimi Depot has been called to immediately shut down the pipeline as a first measure towards extinguishing the inferno.

