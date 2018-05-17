Use Ramadan for spiritual cleansing, Gov. Ahmed tells Muslims

Home > News > Local >

Ahmed, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abdulwahab Oba, felicitated with Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of this year's Ramadan fast.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on Muslim faithful in the state to use the occasion of the Ramadan fasting for spiritual rejuvenation.

 The governor enjoined all Muslims to use the Ramadan period to rekindle their hope in Allah and for spiritual rejuvenation.

He called on wealthy Muslims to assist the less privileged in order to ameliorate their suffering and reduce poverty in the society.

Let’s reconnect with God, shun hatred and purge ourselves from envy. This is another opportunity to remember that the day of reckoning and accounting is gradually approaching.

“We should fear Allah in words and deeds.

“Ramadan fast offers unique opportunity for Muslims to reassess their relationship with Almighty Allah and fellow human beings”, Ahmed said.

He urged Nigerians to use the period to supplicate for restoration of peace, unity, understanding and tolerance across the country.

The governor also sought continuous support and prayers for his government, assuring that he would not abdicate the responsibility of improving the living standard of the people. 

May this Ramadan not be our last and may it take us to the Kwara of our dream and personal successes,” he said.

