Home > News > Local >

Unpaid Salaries :  Security guards shut down primary schools in Rivers

Unpaid Salaries Security guards shut down primary schools in Rivers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the security guards said they had not been paid for 11 months.

  • Published:
Governor Nyesom Wike of River State. play

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State.

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Security guards on Monday barred pupils and teachers from getting access into some public primary schools in Port Harcourt over unpaid salaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the security guards said they had not been paid for 11 months.

One of them, Mr Chijioke Amah, said: “we want government to pay us, every worker deserves to be paid, they have been unfair to us; they make it look as if our services here are not needed.’’

Some teachers, who spoke to NAN at Port Harcourt Centenary Model Primary School Rumuwoji, said it was not the first time they would be locked out by the security guards.

“We all stood outside here for more than three hours before the gate was opened, the guards have been lamenting non-salary payments for several months."

“Each time they lock us out, we will spend several hours outside, we end up losing some work hours, this is not good,’’ a teacher who pleaded anonymity said.

NAN reports that it took the intervention of Rivers Commissioner for Education, Mr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, for the gates to be opened.

The commissioner, who pledged to look into the matter, said: “It is very unfortunate, we promise that this will not happen again, our interest is to see that nothing hinders the flow of academic activities.’’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa youthsbullet
2 Dasuki Jonathan's Security Adviser spent N1.4b for national prayerbullet
3 Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor says Nnamdi Kanu is a mad manbullet

Related Articles

Amaechi Minister calls Wike a 'cry cry Governor'
Wike Governor says Nigeria is deeply divided
Wike Rivers people believe in Nigerian unity – Governor
Wike Governor says Lai Mohammed’s utterances are irresponsible
Wike Rivers among safest states in Nigeria — NGE
Biafra Rivers state believes in the unity of Nigeria – Wike
Wike Governor condemns attacks on non-Rivers indigenes
Wike APC condemns Governor for accusing Rivers police of kidnapping
Abia Crisis FG directs nationwide deployment of policemen
Operation Python Dance II Falana urges Buhari to order troops withdrawal

Local

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans
Evans Police lose N2m to kidnap suspect's brother-in-law
Kidnap kingpin, Evans being led by the police
Evans Kidnap kingpin to answer to fresh charges in Lagos court on Friday
Nigeria's move to prosecute Boko Haram suspects has been welcomed as a small but positive step
In Maiduguri 16 killed, 18 others wounded in suicide bomb attacks
Abdulrahman Dambazau
Pension Fraud 'I didn't reinstate wanted task force chairman' - Interior Minister, Dambazau