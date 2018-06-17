Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NUJ election: Union urges journalists to avoid electoral malpractices

NUJ Election Union urges journalists to avoid electoral malpractices

Isiguzo made the appeal in Owerri on Sunday at the inauguration of the Biometric Data capturing of journalists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NUJ Correspondent Chapel's Conference On Religious Harmony And National Development In Kaduna play

NUJ Correspondent Chapel's Conference On Religious Harmony And National Development In Kaduna

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Chris Isiguzo, the South East Zonal Vice President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has urged journalists to avoid electoral malpractices during the election of officers of Imo Council to be conducted on June 23.

Isiguzo made the appeal in Owerri on Sunday at the inauguration of the Biometric Data capturing of journalists.

He gave an assurance that the union would ensure hitch-free election of officers to run the state council.

The NUJ boss said that the union was conducting Biometric Data capturing for journalists so that they would be eligible to participate in the activities of the union.

Isiguzo added that the state had the highest number of practicing journalists, noting that the biometric registration would curb quackery in the profession and flush out fake practitioners.

He urged journalists to practice responsibly and desist from causing problems through sensational reports.

Isiguzo commended Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo for his support and handover of a new ultra-modern secretariat to the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 100 journalists were registered during the exercise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 June 12 How Kudirat Abiola fought with IBB’s wife in Aso Rockbullet
2 Buhari President says Ramadan fast has made him healthier to lead Nigeriabullet
3 June 12 How MKO Abiola handpicked ministers for Abacha’s cabinetbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force' in 2019
2019 Election NPC urges media to adhere to Electoral Act guidelines
In Nigeria Media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict
Permanent Voter Cards PVC ready for collection in May – Abia REC
Coalition for Nigeria Soyinka says he would be mad to join Obasanjo's movement
Obasanjo "You have corruption on your nose", ex-President tells Buhari
Coalition for Nigeria Atiku can't "work with a man like Obasanjo", says spokesperson
Coalition for Nigeria Obasanjo's movement meets in Ondo with APC, PDP members present
Coalition for Nigeria Obasanjo officially joins movement in Abeokuta

Local

Meet the new coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo
Charles Dokubo Amnesty programme awaits Presidential order to admit more beneficiaries
Eid el-Fitr Food vendors in parks, amusement centres record low sales
Actor seizes pirated copies of 'October 1' from road sellers
Piracy Govt, intellectual property owners, lose huge revenue yearly
Gunmen attack Benue village kill 2
In Benue Gunmen attack Zaki-Biam kill 2