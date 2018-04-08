Home > News > Local >

Union urges FG to enhance security, surveillance in Kwara

The llorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (lEDPU) has urged the Federal Government to enhance security and surveillance in Kwara to curb bank robbery and other vices in the state.

Amb. Usman An Sheikh-AbdulAzeez, the National President of union made the call on Sunday at the palace of Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Esuwoye.

The National President, who led 30 members of the National Executive Council of the union were in Offa to commiserate with the monarch over Thursday’s bank robbery which claimed many lives.

Sheikh-AbdulAzeez, who is a retired security expert, noted that the security operatives in the state lacked sophisticated equipment that could adequately cater for any security challenges.

He appealed to the Federal Government to provide more security gadgets to the state with qualified manpower to curb cases of bank robbery and other security problems in the state.

He commiserated with the royal father over the incident and prayed God to put an end to calamity in Offa in particular and the state in general.

While presenting the union’s condolence letter to the Olofa of Offa, Sheikh-AbdulAzeez prayed God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and give the entire people of Offa the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding on behalf of Olofa of Offa the National President of the Offa Descendants Union (ODU), Alhaji Najeem Usman-Yasin thanked the lEDPU for the condolence visit

He prayed God to end such calamity in Offa in particular and in all parts of the state.

