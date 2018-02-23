UNILAG seeks partnership with NAF on R&D

news

The University of Lagos has expressed its desire to partner with the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Research and Development.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, said the Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, stated this during a visit to the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar in Abuja on Friday.

Adesanya said the vice-chancellor was represented by Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development Services.

Ogundipe in the statement that the university also possessed the required competencies and would partner with the NAF to achieve the desired technological development in Nigeria.

He appealed to NAF to encourage its personnel to make use of the university’s various certification programmes to validate their skills, to make them relevant both in active service and on retirement.

He congratulated NAF on the recent induction of its first indigenous operational Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV).

Abubakar noted in the statement that the university had staff familiar with the technological challenges of NAF and who also had the skills to resolve such challenges.

He also announced plans by NAF to hold a Research and Development event during which the technological feats of its partnering academic and other institutions would be celebrated.

“NAF has been at the forefront of R&D in Nigeria, especially in aerospace technology and has in the process, signed MoU with several Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions, research agencies as well as strategic industries.

“The MoU have so far yielded tremendous benefits in the areas of aircraft and equipment maintenance with attendant positive impact on NAF air operations,” he said.