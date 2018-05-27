Children’s Day UNICEF pledges to support Kaduna State Govt. take children off streets

news

UNICEF on Sunday pledged continued support to Kaduna State Government to assist take-off the streets the alarming number of children begging for alms.

Dr Zakari Adam, the Chief Field Office, UNICEF Kaduna, made the pledge at the Fifth Chukker Polo Club, during the Children’s Day celebration, organised by UNICEF for school children.

The theme of the celebration is, “Creating Safe Spaces for Children: Our Collective Responsibility.”

Adam said that Kaduna has a large population of children who hawk and beg for arms.

“On the streets of Kaduna, you will see a huge population of children hawking and begging for alms instead of being in school where they should be.

“I commended the state government for launching end violence against children campaign and domesticating of Child’s Rights Act.

“I want to reiterate here that UNICEF is determine to mobilise resources to support the state get all children back to school and tackle all forms of violence against children, “Adam said.

He said that the Children’s Day celebration provided an excellent opportunity to speak out on behalf of all the vulnerable and deprived children in Kaduna State and the country.

“UNICEF will continue to partner relevant institutions and private organisations to ensure that children access their rights to enable them grow as they should.

“We shall continue to expand our collaboration with Kaduna State Government to champion the course and rights of children.

“We are out to change the narrative for children by tackling their problems from all angles, by developing protective laws, promoting services, and adequate budgetary allocation and release and raising the needed awareness, “Adam added.

He thanked Fifth Chukker, Access Bank, and other relevant stakeholders who are supporting to put smiles on children’s face

Hajiya Hafsat Baba, Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, who spoke, reiterated government’s commitment to the protection of children’s right.

She explained that the state has domesticated the Child’s Rights Act, adding that plans are on to establish additional three sexual assault centres, and three children homes.

Baba said that all these were part of effort to protect the interest of the child.

The commissioner thanked UNICEF and other development partners for supporting the state in ensuring children’s survival and uninterrupted development to adulthood.

One of the children, Hafsat El-Rufa’i of Al-amanah Academy, express joy for being part of the celebration and thanked UNICEF for sponsoring the programme.