news

The United Nations has repatriated Ghana Police peacekeepers who were indicted for sexual misconduct in South Sudan last February.

The group of disgraced Police officers arrived in the country on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, according to a report by TV3 Ghana.

READ ALSO: Anas Exposé: Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong

The Police administration has, however, not released any official information on the number of repatriated officers.

Three months ago, some Ghanaian Policemen on a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan were reported to engaged in transactional sex.

A total of 46 personnel of the Formed Police Unit of the Ghana Police Service were subsequently recalled from Wau and confined to a base in Juba after a preliminary investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation.

Information from the UN indicated that the officers breached the UN and UNMISS Code of Conduct that prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals.

Following investigations by the Ghana Police and the UN, the accused officers have been repatriated.

The team of repatriated Police officers reportedly touched down at the Kotoko International Airport at around 1:30pm.

READ ALSO: Unemployment: Gov’t doesn’t owe you job you jobs – Health Minister tells jobless nurses

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, has said that the accused officers will be dealt with if found to be guilty.

“The necessary administrative inquiry will be conducted upon their return and if they’re found guilty they may be reduced in rank or removed from the service,” he said.