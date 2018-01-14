Home > News > Local >

UN appoints Adeosun to pension fund investment committee

Kemi Adeosun UN appoints minister to pension fund investment committee

Adeosun’s spokesman, Oluyinka Akintunde said that she will serve a one-year term effective from January 1, 2018.

  • Published:
UN appoints Kemi Adeosun to pension fund investment committee play

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations has appointed Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF).

In a statement signed by the Adeosun’s  Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, on Sunday in Abuja, the minister would serve a one-year term effective from January 1, 2018.

According to the statement, UN Under-Secretary-General, Jan Beagle, in a letter said that the appointment was ratified at the 55 meeting of the 77th session of the General Assembly.

“The General Assembly decided to appoint you as an ad-hoc member of the Investment Committee for a one-year term of office, beginning from 1 January, 2018.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment and wish you success in your work,” he said.

Also, the representative of the UN Secretary-General on the Investments Committee, Ms Carolyn Boykin, congratulated the minister on her appointment and welcomed her to the committee.

Boykin said that the purpose of the investments was to secure the pension entitlements of the international civil servants participating in the Fund.

“The fiduciary responsibility is to all parties concerned and it is the responsibility of the Secretary-General to ensure that those investments are managed to preserve the capital of the Fund.

“And to also obtain a long-term real rate of investment return that is in line with the actuarial assumptions, without jeopardising the capital of the Fund by taking excessive risks,” she said.

The UNJSPF provides pension, death, disability and the other related benefits for staff of the United Nations and other organizations admitted to membership in the Fund.

ALSO READ: 'You will pay taxes even if you are a beggar,' Kemi Adeosun

It is a multiple employer defined benefit plan governed by the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Board, the Staff Pension Committee for each member organization, and a secretariat.

The Fund was established through UN General Assembly resolution 248 (III), passed in December 1948 and came into effect on January 23, 1949 as a permanent retirement scheme.

It currently serves 23 member organizations, with 128, 262 active participants and approximately 75,000 retirees in nearly 200 countries.

According to the statement, Adeosun has accepted her appointment into the UN committee.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
3 MKO Abiola Late politician's youngest son accuses brothers of...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 7 Women in leadership this year
Ikoyi Loot FG confused over who's the real whistleblower - Lai Mohammed
Federal Government FG appoints Dr Abdul Zubair acting Director-General of SEC
Yemi Osinbajo Vice President presides over FEC meeting
SEC Securities and Exchange Commission DG suspended over alleged corruption
SEC Agency's suspended DG to appear before ICPC over N104m alleged fraud
Ngige Minister promises to deliver new minimum wage in 2018
Melinda, Bill Gates Foundation to repay Nigeria’s $76m Debt

Local

6 dead as ex Kano Gov’s supporters clash with Governor Ganduje’s men
In Kano 6 dead as ex-Gov’s supporters clash with Governor Ganduje’s men
Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
Benue Attacks Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor Ikpeazu
Okezie Ikpeazu Heaven is more important to me than anything else – Governor says
NYSC suspends orientation in Benue
Benue Attacks NYSC suspends orientation