U.S. relations excite President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with the current level of relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the President spoke on the issue when he received a telephone call from the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo on Thursday.

The presidential aide said President Buhari also used the opportunity to congratulate the new Secretary of State on his appointment.

President Buhari recalled his past meeting with Mr Pompeo, then as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and thanked him for the enormous support the U.S. had extended to the Nigerian security and intelligence services.

The President requested the Secretary of State to extend his appreciation to President Donald Trump for the warm reception he was given during his recent visit to the White House.

Secretary Pompeo assured President Buhari that with him in the Department of State, relations between both countries would get even better.

He reiterated the desire of the U.S to continue to pursue, side by side with Nigeria, matters of common interest on the African continent, including the fight against terrorism and corruption, trade and development.