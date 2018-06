news

Two buses crashed into each other on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Friday, June 29, 2018, just as emergency responders were busy clearing the part of the bridge that witnessed the death of at least nine people when a fuel tanker exploded on Thursday.

According to an eyewitness that spoke to Pulse, a commercial bus, popularly called danfo, illegally took the one way route, on the other side of the road from the explosion accident, and crashed into an interstate bus with a white Toyota Hiace bus with Lagos number plate AAA-926XU.

Many passengers are reportedly injured with one person on the verge of unconsciousness.

Details later.