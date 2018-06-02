Twitter followers attack Senator Dino Melaye

Home > News > Local >

The Senator had announced in his tweet that he will be filing a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Melaye makes his way to plenary with the aid of a staff

Senator Dino Melaye’s post on Twitter on Saturday, June 2, 2018, has angered most of his followers.

The Senator, in his tweet, announced that he will be filing a case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Melaye posted saying “Filing my case at the International Criminal Court of Justice in few days. Justice shall reign and must reign across the land, from the savannah to the hinterland, from the desert to the dark forests across the Niger. Let the bell of Justice reign EVERYWHERE. SDM.”

 

Dino Melaye returns

Dino Melaye returned to the Senate on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 after he was granted bail by the Lokoja High Court on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Melaye was arrested on April 23, 2018, after the police declared him wanted following confessions by some criminals who alleged that he sponsors them.

Cross carpet

Melaye caused a stir in the Red Chambers when he refused to sit with Senators from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He then moved over to the side of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senators to take a seat, fuelling speculations that he has decamped.

Reactions to Melaye’s tweet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senator Dino Melaye recently accused President Buhari of insulting members of the Senate.

Melaye also said the President’s attitude is the reason why heads of agencies and parastatals shun Senate summons.

