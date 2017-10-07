Tunde Lemo :  Buhari appoints ex-CBN deputy governor as chairman FERMA

Home > News > Local >

The appointment of former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was on Friday, October 6, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Tunde Lemo, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria as the chairman of FERMA.

According to several reports, the Preside appointed Lemo after submitting his name to the Senate to consider him as the chairman of the board of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

The president on Friday, October 6, also approved the appointments of the board’s members

A statement by Mohammed Nakorji, the assistant director (press) in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the president also approved the appointments of the board’s members.

The board members are Nurudeen Rafindadi; Buba Abdullahi; Babagana Aji; Shehu Abdullahi'Mujaidu Dako and Loretta Aniagolu. Others include Vincent Kolawole; Chukwunwike Uzo; Olubunmi Siyanbola; Abdulrazak Ma’aji; Saidu Abdulkadir and Peter Osawe.

The appointments are however subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

In a letter to the Senate, the president urged the Senate president, Bukola Saraki to consider the expeditious confirmation of the appointees, who would then resume work immediately.

