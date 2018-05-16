Home > News > Local >

Truck kills TASUED student

In Ogun State Truck kills TASUED student

The development sparked wild protests by her colleagues who blocked and disrupted vehicular movement on the road until the intervention of security operatives.

Ms  Kofoworola Kuku, a  300-Level Human Kinetics student of  Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijebu-Ode,  was on Wednesday knocked down by a truck, killing  her instantly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the victim was knocked down  on the Sagamu-Benin expressway  on her way to school.

The Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) Sector-Commander in Ogun, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the incident,   attributed the death of the  victim to impatience and wrongful crossing of the expressway by the motorcyclist conveying her.

Oladele said the motorcyclist survived unscathed  although the victim was knocked down by the speeding truck and died instantly.

The FRSC official said the victim’s corpse was evacuated by the FRSC rescue personnel and deposited at the morgue of  the State Hospital in  Ijebu-Ode.

“It’s a very sad occurrence because the victim was the daughter of a retiree of the FRSC.

“She was the last child of an  FRSC Marshal, Shakiru Kuku, who retired two years ago,” he said.

Oladele added that calm had been restored to the hitherto riotous situation caused by students of TASUED on the Sagamu-Benin expressway over the victim’s death.

He advised motorists and road users to always adhere to speed limit  and other traffic regulations on the highways  to prevent unwanted  accidents.

The university’s spokesperson, Mr Nuraen Bakenne told NAN that the TASUED community was pained by the untimely death of Kuku.

The TASUED management sympathises with the family, relations and friends of the student.

“The information reaching us is that the driver and truck had been apprehended by the police and was being held at the Igbeba Police Command in Ijebu-Ode,” Bakenne said. 

