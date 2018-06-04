Troops rescue women used as sex slaves by Boko Haram

news

Troops of the Nigerian Army have secured the freedom of 58 women who were allegedly used as sex slaves by their Boko Haram captors in Borno state.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday, June 4, 2018, 15 men and 75 children were also rescued from the terrorist camp in Modu Kinetic, a remote village in Bama local government area of Borno state during an extensive clearance operation on Sunday June 3.

Two of the rescued hostages were pregnant teenagers as they reported that the women were sexually violated and used as sex slaves by their captors. The men were also reported to have been regularly engaged in forced labour by the terrorists.

Col. Nwachukwu disclosed that the freed hostages will be promptly handed over to officials of Bama Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp for welfare and administration.

Troops of the 21 Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, were supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force to clear the general area of Bama, Modu Kimeri and Gulumba Gana of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who had escaped from the ongoing troops' onslaught in the Lake Chad Islands and fringes of the northern borders of Borno state.

Troops proceeded to successfully clear adjoining villages including China, Sabon Gari-1, Sabon Gari-2, Sabon Gari-3 and Sabon Gari-4 villages, as well as other areas along the axis of operation including Nguzoduwa, Falla, Bulangala, Botori and Bula Matawa villages.

Items recovered during the clearing operations include 22 Dane Guns, one tool box used for fabricating local fire arms, four Boko Haram flags, a motorcycle and one bow and 20 arrows.