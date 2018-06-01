Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from Boko Haram

news

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued four children, two men, and two women held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists during clearance operations in Borno state.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, soldiers also killed three terrorists during an encounter.

The statement read, "Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on clearance operation at Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji villages rescued nine (9) persons held hostages by the Boko Haram terrorists. Those rescued include two aged men, two females, and five children.

"Items recovered during the operation include some food stuff concealed underground in holes and several live stocks rustled by the Boko Haram terrorists."

The rescued hostages are receiving medical attention at a military facility and will be handed over to appropriate authorities afterwards.