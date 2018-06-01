Home > News > Local >

Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from Boko Haram

Boko Haram Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from terrorists

Troops also killed three Boko Haram terrorists during a clearance operation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from Boko Haram play

Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram terrorists in northeast

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued four children, two men, and two women held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists during clearance operations in Borno state.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, soldiers also killed three terrorists during an encounter.

The statement read, "Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on clearance operation at Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji villages rescued nine (9) persons held hostages by the Boko Haram terrorists. Those rescued include two aged men, two females, and five children.

"Items recovered during the operation include some food stuff concealed underground in holes and several live stocks rustled by the Boko Haram terrorists."

The rescued hostages are receiving medical attention at a military facility and will be handed over to appropriate authorities afterwards.

Their rescue comes three weeks after troops rescued 1000 people held hostage by Boko Haram in four villages in Bama local government area of Borno state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
2 Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator wellbullet
3 Dino Melaye Senator has been granted bailbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Old suicide bomber kills 3 CJTF members in Borno attack
Boko Haram Soldiers rescue 53 hostages, kill 15 terrorists
Boko Haram Soldiers rescue old man, kill 2 terrorists in Borno
Boko Haram Soldiers rescue 1,000 people held hostage by terrorists in Borno
Boko Haram 5 soldiers die after troops ran through IEDs – Army
Democracy Day 2018 Buhari says Nigerians are enjoying more power, using less generators
Buhari 10 things we learnt from president's democracy day speech
Boko Haram 6 killed, 9 others wounded in Maiduguri attack - Police

Local

IGP Idris begs court to stop Saraki, Senate from questioning him
Ibrahim Idris IGP begs court to stop Saraki, Senate from questioning him
Irate youths burn customs vehicle in Akwa Ibom
In Akwa Ibom Irate youths burn customs vehicle
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
JOHESU Health Minister has no right to stop salaries of members – NLC
When Biafra tried to seize Enugu govt house, this happened
Biafra When separatists tried to seize Enugu govt house, this happened