Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from Boko Haram

Troops also killed three Boko Haram terrorists during a clearance operation.
According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, soldiers also killed three terrorists during an encounter.
The statement read, "Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on clearance operation at Jaje, Angwa Audu, Major Ali, Dabu Abdullahi, Dabu Wulkaro and Gori Jaji villages rescued nine (9) persons held hostages by the Boko Haram terrorists. Those rescued include two aged men, two females, and five children.
"Items recovered during the operation include some food stuff concealed underground in holes and several live stocks rustled by the Boko Haram terrorists."
The rescued hostages are receiving medical attention at a military facility and will be handed over to appropriate authorities afterwards.
Their rescue comes three weeks after troops rescued 1000 people held hostage by Boko Haram in four villages in Bama local government area of Borno state.