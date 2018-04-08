Home > News > Local >

Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents

Boko Haram Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 insurgents

Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that the troops killed five insurgents and captured five others in the encounter.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents play

Troops rescue 149 persons, kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents

(NAN)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops rescued 149 persons in the ongoing clearance operation against remnants of Boko Haram insurgents at Yerimari-Kura community in Sambisa axis.

Col. Onyeama Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement that the troops killed five insurgents and captured five others in the encounter.

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to make progress in clearance operations to smoke out Boko Haram insurgents who escaped from their previous stronghold in the Sambisa Forest.

“On Saturday, the troops made further operational exploit into Boko Haram’s hideout at Yerimari-Kura, in a deliberate operation to extricate and rescue hostages held by the insurgents in their hideout.

“In the encounter, troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents and captured five,” he said, adding that the troops also destroyed insurgents’ logistics in the operation.

Nwachukwu explained that the rescued persons included 54 women and 95 children, noting that they were being profiled and receiving medical attention at the 21 Brigade Medical Centre.

According to him, the troops also neutralized two suicide bombers at Mandanari community in Konduga, Borno, when they attempted to infiltrate the community on April 7.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the suicide bombers strapped with Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) vests, attempted to sneak into the community at about 8:00 pm on Saturday.

“The suicide bombers were sighted by vigilant troops who challenged them from a safe distance. The patrol engaged them as they refused to halt and ran towards the community, detonating their IEDs.

“Only the suicide bombers were killed in the incident, while three persons who sustained minor injuries were receiving medical attention”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
3 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet

Related Articles

$1b Security Fund Saraki kicks against Buhari’s approval
Boko Haram Terrorists are still in charge – Fr. Kukah
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 insurgents, recover arms in Adamawa
RCCG Adeboye prays for release of all girls in Boko Haram captivity
Boko Haram Troops kill 5 terrorists, recover AK 47 rifles
Yahaya Danjuma Meet Edo IDP with amazing score in 2018 UTME
Kwara Robbery Gov Ahmed visits victims, pledges to pay medical bills
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor says Buhari will seek re-election by force
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of

Local

PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
Arewa Pastors PDP accuses FG of hiring clergymen to endorse Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari during 2018 budget preparation.
Zakari Mohammed 2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker
Akwa Ibom Governor’s wife, Mrs Martha Emmanuel
Martha Emmanuel Wife of Akwa Ibom gov. builds 24 houses for widows
President Buhari felicitates with former Edo Governor, Oshiomhole at 65
Oshiomhole Why Buhari should be ruthless against looters