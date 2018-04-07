Home > News > Local >

Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover AK 47 rifles

Boko Haram Troops kill 5 terrorists, recover AK 47 rifles

According to a statement issued by the Army the terrorists opened fire on the troops, during which a gun battle ensued and they were over-powered.

  • Published:
Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover AK 47 rifles play

Nigerian troops

(channels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Troops waging war against Boo Haram have killed five members of the sect and recovered 5 AK 47 rifles.

According to a statement issued by the Army the terrorists opened fire on the troops, during which a gun battle ensued and they were over-powered.

Speaking on the incident which occurred on Friday, April 6, 2018, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said “Items recovered include 5 AK 47 rifles and 5 magazines loaded with 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“Troops are in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

“The public is therefore advised to report any suspicious movements in their area to the security agency for prompt action.”

Kingpin arrested

He also said that a suspected kingpin of Boko Haram, Umar Ali was arrested from Mirnga in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

“He was arrested at Galdimare ward in Biu town. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been participating in Boko Haram activities in the area.

“The public is hereby advised to always give useful information to the security agency to aid them in carrying out assigned tasks,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Ndume says $1b is too small to fund Boko Haram war

According to the Army spokesman, troops of 33 Artillery Brigade arrested a suspect, Saidu Hamidu Jenga, around Maiduguri bye pass, Bauchi in connection with Boko Haram activities on April 5, 2018. Daily Post reports.

FG using Boko Haram fight to siphon funds for 2019 election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently accused President Buhari’s administration of using the fight against Boko Haram to siphoning funds for the 2019 general elections.

The party also faulted government’s efforts at taming insurgency, saying there is more to it than the public is being made to believe.

President Buhari recently approved the release of $1b for the purchase of military equipment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Offa Nigerians are not secure and it's a reality we are often reminded of
Politics Nigeria's Buhari will have to contend with lawmakers over $1bn arms fund
Yahaya Danjuma Meet Edo IDP with amazing score in 2018 UTME
Buhari President will seek NASS approval over release of $1bn - Presidency
Looters List Release names of culprits in government, Okowa urges FG
Abdullahi Ganduje Kano Governor says Buhari will seek re-election by force
Kwara Robbery Gov Ahmed visits victims, pledges to pay medical bills

Local

IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
Kwara Robbery Attack Create more border stations to curtail crimes - Group appeals to I-G
NAN Logo
NAN Reporter to receive NUJ Press Freedom Award
INEC says no evidence for underage voting in Kano
In Ebonyi INEC targets 2m registered voters
PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State
In Gombe School feeding: Government releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors