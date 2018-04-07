Troops kill 5 Boko Haram members, recover AK 47 rifles

news

Troops waging war against Boo Haram have killed five members of the sect and recovered 5 AK 47 rifles.

According to a statement issued by the Army the terrorists opened fire on the troops, during which a gun battle ensued and they were over-powered.

Speaking on the incident which occurred on Friday, April 6, 2018, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations said “Items recovered include 5 AK 47 rifles and 5 magazines loaded with 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“Troops are in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

“The public is therefore advised to report any suspicious movements in their area to the security agency for prompt action.”

Kingpin arrested

He also said that a suspected kingpin of Boko Haram, Umar Ali was arrested from Mirnga in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

“He was arrested at Galdimare ward in Biu town. Preliminary investigation revealed that he had been participating in Boko Haram activities in the area.

“The public is hereby advised to always give useful information to the security agency to aid them in carrying out assigned tasks,” the statement said.

According to the Army spokesman, troops of 33 Artillery Brigade arrested a suspect, Saidu Hamidu Jenga, around Maiduguri bye pass, Bauchi in connection with Boko Haram activities on April 5, 2018. Daily Post reports.

