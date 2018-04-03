Troops kill 2 suspected criminals in Kaduna, recover weapons

news

Troops of the Nigerian Army on Exercise Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) killed two suspected criminals while on a patrol along Dogon Dawa - Damari road in Kaduna State.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, two AK-47 rifles as well as other ammunitions were recovered from them.

His statement read, "Troops deployed in Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA while on patrol along Dogon Dawa - Damari road in Kaduna State killed two suspected criminals and recovered two AK 47 rifles from them.

"Other items recovered from them include three magazines and 88 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition."

Brig-Gen Chukwu also disclosed that two soldiers were wounded when troops ran into an ambush by suspected bandits along Rigasa Airport road on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Troops also successfully repelled another attack by suspected bandits in Buruku, Benue State.

Exercise Ayem Akpatuma

To combat growing unrest in the country amid a spate of worrying minimal activities, the Army launched Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger in February 2018.

While the exercise was intended to run until March 31, 2018, it has been extended for two more months in Taraba state to further consolidate on the gains achieved and facilitate the Army's effort of ridding the affected areas of militants and other criminal elements.

During the operation, troops engage in raids, cordon and search operations, road blocks, show of force and checkpoints to combat criminal activities.