Troops arrest 8 bandits in Taraba state

Soldiers encountered the bandits while on patrol along Manya-Gangun road in Ussa.

  Published:
Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested eight armed bandits in Ussa local government area of Taraba state on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

According to a statement signed by Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, on Monday, May 21, troops of Sector 3 deployed under "Operation Whirl Stroke" encountered the bandits while on patrol along Manya-Gangun road in Ussa.

They recovered two AK-47 rifles, one K2 rifle, two Dane guns, 56 rounds of 7.62 special ammunition, 25 K2 rounds, three cartridges, charms and phones from the bandits.

Colonel Ogunsanya further disclosed that the bandits are still in Army custody undergoing interrogation, and urged members of the public to be alert enough to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

