Troop's ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

In Borno Troop’s ambush, kill 7 Boko Haram insurgents

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri.

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed seven Boko Haram insurgents in the ongoing clearance operation in separate ambushes in Borno.

Nwachukwu disclosed that the troops also arrested a suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ spy, Modu Chari, and recovered arms in multiple encounters with the fleeing terrorists on April 13.

He said that the troops killed two insurgents fleeing from military onslaught in Sambisa Forest at Kusheri-Ardodam along Magumeri in Borno, adding that the troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, three magazines and 18 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO type ammunition.

Nwachukwu revealed that troops also neutralized two insurgents in an ambush along a remote track in Mafa, recovering one AK 47 rifle, two magazines and a bicycle.

In another ambush, he said, three fleeing insurgents were killed by troops at Multe-Lawanti, South of Furfur in Damboa, Borno, and recovered one AK 47 rifle, three motorcycles, two bicycles, spanners and dresses.

The army spokesman disclosed that the troops on Friday arrested a member of the Boko Haram terrorists group, Madu Chari, while transiting along Cross Kauwa in the northern region of Borno.

He explained that the suspect was on an espionage mission when he was nabbed by troops, adding that investigations indicated that Chari was an active member of the Al Barnawi faction of the terrorists group.

The ferocity of the ongoing Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Operations to rid the northeast of Boko Haram hideouts and enclaves has further suffocated the terrorists group hence they resorted to suicide attacks on innocent civilians.

“It is crucial, therefore, to draw the attention of the general public to the terrorists’ callous resort to the use of diverse types of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), to attack vulnerable civilians in their bid to instil fear amongst the populace in order to remain relevant.

“Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements and activities to security agencies”.

