Trial of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky adjourned to June 21

The trial of Shiite leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife has been adjourned to June 21, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the Kaduna State government on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 dragged the Shiite leader and his spouse before High court on an eight count charge.

The Cable News reports that the Shiite leader, who wore a neck collar and was limping was brought into the court premises around 8:30am.

Counsel to El-Zakzaky made an oral application for his bail, but was asked by the judge, Justice Gideon Kurada to present a formal application.

The security in the court was tight as men of the Department of State Services (DSS) were stationed at strategic positions.

Shiites attack Army chief

On Saturday, December 12, 2015, members of the Shiite sect alleged attempted to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The assassination attempt was also confirmed by the Army spokesman, Col. Sani Usman.

El-Zakzaky was subsequently arrested by the Nigerian Army after the clash.

El-Zakzaky detained in prison

On Tuesday, December 29, 2015, the Shiite leader was imprisoned on the orders of a Kaduna Magistrate Court.

El-Zakzaky was remanded in prison after being charged with criminal conspiracy and inciting public disturbances, The Nation reports.

Shittes chase Police in Abuja

On Monday, May 14, 2018, members of the Shiite sect chased some policemen stationed at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, during a protest.

Chanting “Free El-Zakzaky”, the Shiite members, mostly women and young men, were armed with stones and sticks while protesting and it resulted in a chaos as activities were paralysed at the Federal Secretariat.

The group have been demanding the unconditional release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky from detention.