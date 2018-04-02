Treasury Looters: Jang, Aliyu, Ladoja in new list by FG

news

The Federal Government on Sunday released additional 23 new names of alleged treasury looters including former Governors of Plateau, Niger and Oyo -Jonah Jang, Babangida Aliyu and Rasheed Ladoja -respectively.

The Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement issued in Lagos said the new list and the one earlier released were not arbitrary but based on verifiable facts.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the Minister.

The minister alleged that Jang looted N12.5 billion, Aliyu looted N1.6 billion from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Ladoja allegedly stole N500 million.

The second batch of the alleged looters also included former NSA Sambo Dasuki and former Petroleum Resources Minister Dieziani Alison-Madukwe

On Dasuki loot, the minister said: “Based on EFCC investigations and findings alone (this is beside the ongoing 2.1billion dollar military equipment scandal), a total of N126 billion, over $1.5 billion and 5.5 million British Pounds was embezzled through his office.

“A good number of these monies were simply shared to persons and companies without any formal contract awards.”

On Diezani’s alleged loot, Mohammed said that in just one of the cases the EFCC was investigating involving her, about N23 billion was alleged to have been embezzled.

“She is also involved in the Strategic Alliance Contracts of the NNPC, where the firms of Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko got oil blocks but never paid government taxes and royalty.

About three billion dollars was involved. The Federal Government is charging Omokore and Aluko and will use all legal instruments local and international to ensure justice”.

The minister alleged that the 28th Chief of Army Staff, Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah embezzled N13.9 billion whlile N4.8 billion was recovered from him by EFCC in cash and property

He said another former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika embezzled N4.5 billion while N29 million had been recovered from him by the EFCC so far.

The minister alleged that Alex Bade, the former Chief of Defence Staff stole N8 billion, and EFCC had recovered almost N4 billion in cash and property already.

Mohammed said Inde Dikko, former Comptroller General of Customs allegedly stole N40 billion and N1.1 billion was recovered in cash and choice properties from him.

Air Marshal Adesola Amosun allegedly embezzled N21.4 billion, with N2.8 billion recovered in cash while 28 properties and 3 vehicles also recovered frim him

The minister said that Sen. Bala Mohammed, former FCT Minister allegedly stole N5 billion and the court had grantef Interim forfeiture order on some property secured.

Former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah allegedly stole N9.8 billion and the EFCC had secured an Interim Forfeiture order on some property secured.

Bashir Yuguda, a former Minister of State for Finance, was alleged to have embezzled N1.5 billion and 829,800 dollar was recovered from him.

Others are Sen. Peter Nwaboshi, N1.5 billion, Aliyu Usman former NSA Dasuki’s aide, N512 million and Ahmad Idris, former NSA Dasuki’s Personal Assistant: N1.5 billion.

The minister alleged that PDP stalwart, Tom Ikimi, stole N300 million, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode stole N866 million while Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck Jonathan stole 1.7 million dollars.

A former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman was alleged to have stolen N1.5 billion: Benedicta Iroha: N1.7 billion and Aliyu Usman Jawaz: Close ally of former NSA Dasuki N882 million

Godknows Igali, a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power was alleged to have stolen over N7 billion

The minister noted that that the Federal Government had a large number of alleged looters on its list

He said those complaining that the earlier list was too short apparently did not understand that it was strategically released as a teaser.

”At the press conference where the list was released, I did say it was a tip of the iceberg.

“Apparently, this does not mean anything to people whose style is to comment on issues they barely understand, or just to shoot down anything coming from the government,” he said,

Mohammed slammed the PDP for daring to challenge the Federal Government over an issue that the party knows is its weakness: Looting

of public treasury.

”What was the PDP expecting when it challenged the FG to name the looters of the public treasury under the party’s watch?

“Did the PDP actually believe that the massive looting under its watch was a joke? Did they think it is April Fool?” he queried.

The Minister said the PDP’s reaction to the looters’ list had shown that its recent apology was an election-induced act, contrived to deceive unsuspecting Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2019 general election.

He contended that the party even had not come clean on its looting spree during its time in office.

”The hysterical and panicky reaction from the PDP has shown that the party is not at all sincere about its choreographed apology.

“Were it not the case, the party would have followed in the footsteps of one of its leaders, Sen Ibrahim Mantu, who simply owned up to his role in the party’s rigging in the past elections and said he had turned a new

leaf.

”It is said that a true confession is done in humility with an attitude of repentance. It is clear that the PDP does not know this, hence its resort to hubris instead of humility and genuine penitence,” he said.

Mohammed said the Federal Government would neither be intimidated nor blackmailed into silence.

He stressed that the government would also not rest until all those who looted the public treasury have been brought to justice.