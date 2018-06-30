Pulse.ng logo
Train tanker drivers to avoid accidents, FRSC charges NUPENG/PTD

FRSC Train tanker drivers to avoid accidents, Agency charges NUPENG/PTD

Mr Bisi Kazeem, Head of Public Education, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that such training would minimise accidents involving tankers on the roads.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Head of Media Relations play

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC Head of Media Relations

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has charged the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Driver (PTD) section to engage its members in rigorous traffic trainings to avoid frequent accidents.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, Head of Public Education, FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that such training would minimise accidents involving tankers on the roads.

“We are charging them to start engaging their members in rigorous traffic trainings so as to meet minimum safety standards concerning their vehicles.

“It is very important to train and retrain them, to enable them follow the rules and regulations and to meet the road standard concerning their vehicles,” he said.

The FRSC boss said there was an urgent need for government and stakeholders’ consultation, and that government needed to initiate policy or legislation to curb their excesses on the road.

According to him, the new policy will regulate their operations and channel their movement to the rail network.

Kazeem said the ongoing rail projects across the country would put an end to the menace of tanker accidents when completed.

NAN reports that NUPENG/PTD National Chairman, Mr Salmon Oladiti, and the entire members of union have commiserated with the families of the victims of the Otedola Bridge Lagos-Ibadan expressway fire incident in Lagos on Thursday.

Oladiti said it was an unfortunate occurrence because in the recent past, such calamities had been avoided by the members of the NUPENG/PTD.

According to him, the union has been collaborating with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies to observe the minimum safety standards on the highways.

“All efforts will be put in place to ensure that this kind of disaster does not occur again on our roads.

“We sincerely mourn the dead and share in the pains of the affected families, the Lagos State Government and the entire people of Nigeria,” the Chairman said.

NAN also reports that Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday visited the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja, to convey the condolences of the Federal Government to the State Government on the tragic tanker explosion.

Osinbajo, who spoke shortly after a closed door meeting with the Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, said the Federal Government was deeply saddened by the incident.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had delegated him to visit the state to commiserate with the people of Lagos on the unfortunate incident.

