Home > News > Local >

Traditional ruler commends Buhari’s effort’s at advancing projects

Umaru Sanda Traditional ruler commends Buhari’s effort’s at advancing road projects

Speaking at the turbaning of Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, as the “Gangwi of Ganye”.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Road construction project.   play

Road construction project.

 

(imimg)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Gangwari of Ganye Chiefdom in Adamawa, Alhaji Umaru Sanda,has commended President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s effort’s at making significant in-roads in advancing road projects across the country in 2018.

Speaking at the turbaning of Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, as the “Gangwi of Ganye”, Sanda also lauded the  National Assembly for capturing the contract for the rehabilitation of the  Ganye-Jada-Mayo-Belwa road in the 2018 budget proposal.

Sanda said Namdas was the first to be conferred with the tittle “Gangwi of Ganye”, “worthy ambassador ” because of his numerous contributions to the development of the area and youth empowerment programmes.

The traditional ruler urged Namdas to sustain the tempo assuring him of the people ‘s support.

Responding, Namdas who represents Ganye/Jada/Toungo/Mayo-Belwa Federal Constituency, thanked the traditional ruler and the people for the honour and pledged to continue to do more.

Namdas also thanked the leadership of the National Assembly particularly Speaker Yakubu Dogara, for the support accorded him in the chamber to effectively represent his people.

In his remarks, Dogara, described Namdas as reliable and one of the best hands in the house.

Dogara urged the people of Ganye to ensure that Namdas returns to the House in 2019.

Also speaking, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa described Namdas as a worthy ambassador  of  Adamawa.

NAN reports that after the turbaning, the Gangwi Centre constructed by Namdas for skills acquisition training for youths in the constituency was inaugurated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

Muhammadu Buhari President meets Olu of Warri, assures Niger Delta of rapid development
Eyo Festival Displaying the glory of African spirituality
Benue Killings I-G urges Benue, Nasarawa people to embrace peace
Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life
Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrest
Dooms Day Serial killer confesses, exposes ex-NURTW boss
Abubakar Shekau All the times bounties have been placed on head of Boko Haram leader
Judiciary Court remands monarch, 1 other for allegedly spreading rumour against Ooni
Ibibio Cuture A brief walk into the lives of one of Africa's oldest people
In Badagry LASG presents staffs of office to 3 monarchs

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency