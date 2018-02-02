Home > News > Local >

Traders lament as fire destroys over 200 shops in Edo

Fire destroys shops in Kara market

The market is the main base of Hausa traders who sell food stuff, shoes and other personal items.

Scene of a fire incident

An early morning fire has destroyed goods worth millions of Naira in Jos Adun market, also known as Kara market in Edo State.

According to LIB, the incident, which occurred on Thursday, February 1, 2018, started from an electric fault in a restaurant at about 9:00 am.

An eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said that the state fire fighters arrived on the scene 30 minutes after the incident occurred.

According to Abubakar Abdullahi, “I was outside when I heard people shouting fire and when I rushed? to my shop, the fire has already engulfed most of the shops inside the market. So we started parking out belongings but I thank God that it didn’t reach my shop.”

A meat seller, Ali Kwara, said "I don’t have a shop there but a room where I sleep. I was at the market selling meat when they called me that the place was on fire and when I arrived my house, money and properties were gone. This clothe I am putting on now is all that I have now. We lost over N10 million here. One person lost N700,000 and many other people also lost cash more than that and I am not even talking about the goods.”

LIB reports that the market is the main base of Hausa traders who sell food stuff, shoes and other personal items.

