Thugs attack Atiku's presidential campaign office in Buhari's Katsina

news

Hoodlums launched an attack on the presidential campaign office of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, located along Dandagoro road, Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State, President Muhammadu Buhari's home state, on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

The attack happened while the president was in the state to condole with the family of late Senator Mustafah Bukar, who represented the president's Katsina North senatorial district before he died last week.

According to a report by Premium Times, the armed thugs invaded the premises around 8:00 pm and smashed windscreens, side mirrors and other parts of vehicles parked within the premises of the campaign office.

There was no human casualty from the attack and the donor of the office, Masa'udu Abdulkadir, has reacted, disclosing that it was undergoing renovations at the time of the attack.

He also said the attack will not stop the love Atiku's supporters have for him as he is expected to challenge President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

"The office was almost completed when they came. We will not be deterred by the attack rather our love for Atiku is waxing stronger by the day," he said.

According to the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Gambo Isah, three suspects linked to the attack have been arrested and would soon be charged to court.

Buhari vs Atiku

Atiku resigned as a member of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) on November 24, 2017, after months of growing discontent with the direction of the party.

In his signed resignation letter, he accused President Buhari of neglecting him and condemned the APC for "instituting a regime of a draconian clampdown on all forms of democracy".

In an interview with Dele Momodu, the Publisher of The Boss magazine, Atiku noted that Buhari has wasted his massive goodwill , adding that he will defeat the president in 2019, fueling reports that he will contest on the platform of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) where he returned on December 3, 2018.

President Buhari ended months of speculation when he officially announced his intention to seek re-election in next year's election during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the APC on Monday, April 9, 2018.

2019 presidential race

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye, became the second aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest for president after he joined the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on February 22, 2018. Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news platform, Sahara Reporters, declared his intention to run just days later on February 25.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, was the first aspirant to have officially declared his intention to contest after his announcement in September 2017.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Lagos-based businessman, Ahmed Buhari, and IT entrepreneur, Adamu Garba II are also in the running.