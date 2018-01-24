Home > News > Local >

Three die of disease in Imo- Okorocha

Lassa fever Three die of disease in Imo- Okorocha

Okorocha told journalists in Owerri that the disease was discovered in one of the hospitals in Orlu Local Government area of the state.

  • Published:
Rat play

Rat

(Wikipedia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo said on Wednesday three persons had died of Lassa fever while seven others were hospitalised.

Okorocha told journalists in Owerri that the disease was discovered in one of the hospitals in Orlu Local Government area of the state.

He expressed deep worry over the disease and the cautioned citizens against unhygienic habits and body contact.

“This morning, we woke up to hear from relevant agencies that Lassa fever has killed three people while seven others are hospitalised.

“This number is too large for a state and we are very concerned over the speed of spread of the disease in Orlu and other parts of the state.
“You are aware that the major cause of this disease is a particular kind of rat and we must take adequate measures to stop rats from having direct contact with consumable goods.
“The state Ministry of Health has been properly informed and directed to do everything possible to manage the situation,” he said.

The governor said if the spread of the disease continued, the government may ban public functions and rallies to save lives.

He said the identified hospitals had been isolated while the patients had been quarantined for a specific time in order to manage the situation.

Okorocha said he had sorted for the support of Federal Government on the issue through the Ministry of Finance and assured that the matter would be over soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Oby Ezekwesili How Police arrested 'Bring Back Our Girls' convener, 15...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity If you are wondering why petrol queues made a return,...bullet
3 In Delta Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, attack 3 menbullet

Related Articles

Lassa fever NMA canvasses yearly enlightenment to stem scourge
Lassa fever Disease outbreak hits Ondo
Lassa Fever Ebonyi Government reopens schools closed to check spread of disease
Lassa fever Ondo Govt. embarks on sensitisation of populace
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 23, 2018]

Local

A mass funeral was held on January 11 in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, for people killed in clashes between cattle herders and farmers
In Nigeria Battle for land becomes biggest security challenge
OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Obasanjo's Letter Ex-President is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Oby Ezekwesili
Oby Ezekwesili Former minister says President Buhari values crude oil more than a Nigerian life
DPR
Fuel scarcity DPR sanctions 28 petrol stations in Delta