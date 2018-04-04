This is why Kogi Gov Bello showed up at Aso Rock on crutches

Home > News > Local >

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello attended a meeting in Aso Rock on crutches. Here's why.

Governor Yahaya Bello has assured President Buhari of more votes from Kogi state in 2019.

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State showed up at the APC Governors meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, on crutches.

Bello was the cynosure of all eyes when he stepped out of his car and into the Council Chambers venue of the meeting.

Accident

On Friday March 30, 2018, Gov Bello fell off while alighting from his official car.

He would go on to sustain injuries from the fall.

One source who witnessed the accident, told Punch newspaper that Bello got into trouble while trying to get off a BMW car which is quite smaller than his official Prado Jeep.

He tripped, sprained his left ankle and both arms, the report stated.

The eyewitness further disclosed that the car dragged the Governor a few meters out before he was rescued by locals and his security detail.

Gov Bello was thereafter rushed to one of the private hospitals in Abuja for further treatment, according to the story.

Refute speculations

In a statement sent to Pulse, the Kogi State government said “the Governor missed his footing on Friday March 30, 2018 while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot. He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him”.

The statement which was signed by Kingsley Fanwo, Director General, Media and Publicity in the Office of the Governor, added that: “We wish to refute speculations in some quarters that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated.

“We thank all the Governor's supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing. His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays.

“Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter Season and beyond”.

The APC Governors' meeting with the president ended on a sour note with all the attendees refusing to speak to the press afterwards.

