This is why Bauchi Deputy Governor resigned

On the night of Wednesday, May 23, 2018, news emerged that the deputy governor of Bauchi State, Engineer Nuhu Gidado, had resigned.

However, the letter containing Gidado’s resignation was tendered to Bauchi Governor Mohammed Abubakar on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Pulse has learned that Gidado threw in the towel because he was no longer comfortable with doing nothing.

Gidado had lost the zeal to just show up at work only to spend the rest of the day reading the newspapers; or wait to be told what to do by Governor Abubakar, sources in Bauchi disclosed to Pulse.

Gidado shared as much in his resignation letter when he wrote that “Ordinarily, I should have remained up to the end of the tenure, but, with the currently dampened spirit and waning zeal as it relates to my official engagements, my continued stay will not be fair and truthful to you as my brother and leader.”

Abubakar’s deputy wrote that he had lost interest in the job and extended his appreciation to the people of the State for giving him the opportunity to serve.

Our sources also disclosed that Gidado had fallen out with Governor Abubakar, but Pulse wasn't able to verify that claim.

Official government communication channels declined comments when asked if the relationship between Gidado and Abubakar had thawed.

Abubakar accepts Gidado's resignation

In a statement made available to Pulse, Governor Abubakar wished Gidado all the best in his future endeavours.

“The Executive Governor of Bauchi State Mohammed A. Abubakar has accepted the resignation of Engr Nuhu Gidado as Deputy Governor and wish him well in his future endeavours”, the statement signed by Ali .M. Ali, Special Adviser to the Bauchi Governor on Media and Strategy, read.

Governor Abubakar described Gidado’s tenure and service to the state as meritorious and deserving of commendation.

“The governor particularly commended the former N0 2 citizen of the State for the remarkable manner of his resignation. He expressed optimism that he will avail his vast wealth of experience to the State any time he is called upon in the future.

"We received the resignation of our Deputy Governor, Engr. Nuhu Gidado. On behalf of the people of Bauchi state, I want to thank him for his meritorious service while in office.

“He remains vital to our administration and party.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours, and he can count on me for support. I am also optimistic he will avail the State his service when called upon in the future," Gov Abubakar added.

Deputy Governors or Vice Presidents are a constitutional requirement in Nigeria. However, many deputies often complain of being bored stiff on the job and finding little motivation to carry on, after a while.

It is also a rarity for disenchanted or bored deputies to resign in Nigeria.