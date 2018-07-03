Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Task force arrests 21 in connection to Plateau killings

Plateau Killings Task force arrests 21 in connection to attacks

Some of the paraded suspects had blood stains on their dresses while one of them was wearing military trousers.

  • Published:
Task force arrests 21 in connection to Plateau killings play

Suspects paraded in connection to the killings in Plateau State

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The special military task force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested 21 suspects in connection to the recent mass murder of people in the state.

At least 100 people in Plateau State were gruesomely killed in attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on Saturday, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

According to a report by The Nation, OPSH's media officer, Major Adam Umar, paraded the suspects to the media in Jos on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The special task force, which apprehended the suspects, is a combination of the police, Air Force, Army and paramilitary security agencies.

Major Umar disclosed that some of the suspects were arrested in connection to the killings in Barkin Ladi and environs while others were arrested for civil disturbances that took place after the attacks.

He said, "In our efforts to fish out the criminals carrying out attacks in some villages in the state, particularly in Barkin Ladi, we have been able to arrest some people from the scene of attacks.

"The suspects we are parading were arrested with arms, some of them with locally made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.

"Information we extracted from the original suspects led us to trace some other accomplices and we have also arrested them. And there is the possibility of making more arrests over those killings as we intensify our efforts to get to the root of these killings in pursuant of our mandate to stop the killings, prevent further killings and restore total peace in the state.

"In our commitment and desire not to give the attackers opportunity to operate or opportunity to escape after attack, the commander of OPSH has relocated to Barkin Ladi based on his resolve to remain with the villagers and monitor things closely and to be able to respond faster to distress calls from residents in danger."

The Nation reported that some of the paraded suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, had blood stains on their dresses while one of them was wearing military trousers.

Major Umar urged members of the public to help authorities track down more suspects by providing credible and useful information.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani group says there's an agenda to "exterminate" Fulani herders
Fulani Herdsmen Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah groups outline steps to achieve peace in Nigeria
In Plateau Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses
Plateau Killings Governor Okorocha calls for prayers
Amnesty International Group says 1,813 Nigerians killed since January 2018
Plateau Killings IDPs say govt has abandoned them
Miyetti Allah  Group says land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis
Plateau Killings We did not kill anybody - Herdsmen
Paul Adefarasin Is popular man of God wrong for commenting on the herdsmen crisis?

Local

There's an agenda to exterminate Fulani herders - Miyetti Allah
Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani group says there's an agenda to "exterminate" Fulani herders
Fulani Herdsmen: Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah groups outline steps to achieve peace in Nigeria
KOWA national youth leader, Jude Feranmi, resigns
Jude Feranmi KOWA national youth leader resigns after 2 years
Fulani Herdsmen: Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt
Fulani Herdsmen Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt