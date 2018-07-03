Task force arrests 21 in connection to Plateau killings

news

The special military task force Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested 21 suspects in connection to the recent mass murder of people in the state.

At least 100 people in Plateau State were gruesomely killed in attacks allegedly carried out by herdsmen on Saturday, June 23, 2018. Muslim Fulani herdsmen were reported to have killed dozens of people in several communities in Plateau on Saturday, leading to subsequent retaliation by locals who reportedly targeted Muslims in some communities.

According to a report by The Nation, OPSH's media officer, Major Adam Umar, paraded the suspects to the media in Jos on Monday, July 2, 2018.

The special task force, which apprehended the suspects, is a combination of the police, Air Force, Army and paramilitary security agencies.

Major Umar disclosed that some of the suspects were arrested in connection to the killings in Barkin Ladi and environs while others were arrested for civil disturbances that took place after the attacks.

He said, "In our efforts to fish out the criminals carrying out attacks in some villages in the state, particularly in Barkin Ladi, we have been able to arrest some people from the scene of attacks.

"The suspects we are parading were arrested with arms, some of them with locally made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.

"Information we extracted from the original suspects led us to trace some other accomplices and we have also arrested them. And there is the possibility of making more arrests over those killings as we intensify our efforts to get to the root of these killings in pursuant of our mandate to stop the killings, prevent further killings and restore total peace in the state.

"In our commitment and desire not to give the attackers opportunity to operate or opportunity to escape after attack, the commander of OPSH has relocated to Barkin Ladi based on his resolve to remain with the villagers and monitor things closely and to be able to respond faster to distress calls from residents in danger."

The Nation reported that some of the paraded suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, had blood stains on their dresses while one of them was wearing military trousers.

Major Umar urged members of the public to help authorities track down more suspects by providing credible and useful information.