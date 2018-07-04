The tanker was forced to stop by LASTMA officials when the spill happened on Wednesday.
According to a report by The Nation, the spill happened on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, when the driver refused to stop when he was stopped by officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).
The truck was eventually stopped, and officials of the Lagos Neighborhood and Security Corps (LNSC), LASTMA, Lagos Response Unit (LRU), Nigerian Police and Lagos State Fire Service are reportedly currently on ground, waiting for the content to be trans loaded to another vehicle before final evacuation of the damaged tanker.
The incident comes just days after at least 12 died when a Mack tanker truck, loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), lost control of its brake and exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway after spilling its content on Thursday, June 28, 2018.