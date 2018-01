news

An explosion near tank farms in Navy Town, Ojo area of Lagos State has resulted in a fire outbreak and left residents running for safety on Wednesday, January 24, 2018.

According to a report by Channels Television, a loud noise at about midday sent residents into a panic after a diesel tanker carrying fuel fell.

Eyewitnesses have called for fire services and other emergency responders to hurry to the scene of the fire and contain it before it gets out of hand.

Details later.