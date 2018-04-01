Home > News > Local >

Tambuwal urges Nigerians to stand up for the vulnerable

Easter Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to stand up for the vulnerable

Tambuwal said all members of the society should make sacrifices that will advance the cause of the downtrodden.

Aminu Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to stand up for all those who have found themselves in vulnerable situations in the country and other parts of the world.

This is contained in a message issued in Sokoto on Sunday, April 1, 2018, by the Governor’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam.

Tambuwal said all members of the society should make sacrifices that will advance the cause vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“Easter is a period of divine. We should spread that love around by praying, and standing up to victims of circumstance that have found themselves in vulnerable situations within us and elsewhere.

“We can do this by working closely with charity organizations to give them hope, courage and the will to be strong. Doing this will make Nigeria and the world a better place to live in,” he added.

ALSO READ: Full text of President Buhari's 2018 Easter message

While congratulating Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith for the Easter celebration, the Governor restated the commitment of his administration to implementing policies and programs that will positively impact on the lives of the citizens.

Buhari's calls for peace in Easter message

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari , in his Easter message, appealed to political actors and other stakeholders to resist any act that could mar the integrity of the nation’s electoral process but to work for peace and social justice.

The President made the appeal in his 2018 Easter message to the nation on Thursday, March 26, 2018, in Abuja.

