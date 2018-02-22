Home > News > Local >

Tambuwal seeks amendment of LG law

Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto state governor seeks amendment of LG law

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has written to the state House of Assembly to consider the amendment of the state local government law 2008.

Tambuwal made the request in a letter presented to the state Assembly during plenary on Thursday.

The letter which was addressed to the Speaker, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji, said that the amendment is to provide timeline for the appointment of sole administrators and caretaker committees for local councils in the state.

It said that the bill is for the deliberation, consideration and subsequent passage into law by the Assembly.

The Deputy speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji who presided over the sitting referred the letter to the House Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative process. 

