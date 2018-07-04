Pulse.ng logo
Tambuwal sacks 25 commissioners

Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto State Governor sacks 25 commissioners

Malam Abubakar Shekara, Director General Media and Public Affairs in Government House, announced the dissolution in a statement.

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Wednesday dissolved the State Executive Council, directing the former commissioners to hand government property to the permanent secretaries in their respective ministries, immediately.

Malam Abubakar Shekara, Director General Media and Public Affairs in Government House, announced the dissolution in a statement.

Shekara explained that the dissolution would pave way for “restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the people of State”.

The director-general said Gov. Tambuwal thanked the former commissioners  for their dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.

According to him, the governor also expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the former commissioners towards achieving the success so far recorded.

Gov. Tambuwal wishes the former Executive Council members success in their future endeavours,” he added.

List of Sokoto Commissioners:

1. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto Deputy Governor (Overseer of the Ministry of Works and Transport)

2. Umar Nagwari Tambuwal (Agriculture and Natural Resources)

3. Saidu Umar (Finance)

4. Muhammad Arzika Tureta (Water Resources)

5. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori (Higher Education)

6. Abdullahi Maigwandu (Religious Affairs)

7. Surajo Gatawa (Science and Technology)

8. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III (Home Affairs)

9. Tukur Alkali (Animal Health and Fisheries Development)

10. Mani Maishinku Katami (Rural Development)

11. Muhammad Bello Sifawa (Environment)

12. Muhammad Bello Abubakar Guiwa (Lands and Housing)

13. Sulaiman Usman SAN (Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice)

14. Isa Sadiq Achida (Information)

15. Aminu Bello Sokoto (Special Duties)

16. Bala Kokani (Budget and Economic Planning)

17. Bello Goronyo Esq (Energy)

18. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya (Local Government and Community Development)

19. Kulu Abdullahi (Women and Children Affairs)

20. Balarabe Shehu Kakale (Health)

21. Musa Ausa Gidan Madi (Solid Minerals)

22. Aishatu Madawaki (Basic and Secondary Education)

23. Ahmed Barade Wamakko (Social Welfare)

24. Garba Yakubu Tsitse (Youth and Sports)

25. Bello Isa Ambarura (Commerce, Industries, Trade and Investment) 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

