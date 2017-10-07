Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has congratulated the Super Eagles for becoming the first African team to qualify for next year's soccer World Cup dubbed Russia 2018.

In a statement issued Saturday in Sokoto by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Tambuwal urged football authorities to sustain the tempo until they make the country proud in Russia.

"This feat is not a fluke. The Super Eagles have in the past set a standard which today's generation of players are striving to surpass.

"The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should not relent on its oars until it achieves the ultimate target of doing exceptionally well at the Mundial.

"The team should prepare early. But before then, they should not forget to finish the job against Algeria in the last qualification match for the group," the statement added.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for the milestone achieved, Tambuwal commended the Super Eagles players and their technical crew for their show of patriotism and commitment and especially for their determination to make the country proud.

"You have the blessings and prayers of all Nigerians as you march to Russia in 2018," he added.