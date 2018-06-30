TAC conducts route march to improve officers fitness

news

The Tactical Air Command (TAC) Headquarters, Makurdi, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Saturday conducted its Second Route March Exercise to improve officers fitness.

Addressing the officers during the march in Makurdi, the TAC Air Officer Commanding, Air Vice Marshal Isaka Amao, said the exercise was to enhance their operational effectiveness and body fitness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the route march, which commenced at exactly 6 a.m, started at Base Service Group (BSG) 151 to Principal Staff Officers (PSO) lodge, covered a distance of 10kms.

Amao explained that the exercise was primarily organised for the purpose of ensuring personal fitness and wellbeing to enhance the performance of officers assigned military duties.

He said that as members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, NAF officers had to be battle ready professionally, physically and otherwise to be a blessing to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

“As members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, our battle readiness must be supported by our being physically fit to carry out assigned military duties. To maintain this momentum, you must develop the habit of exercising regularly.

“We must be ready at all times to contribute our quota in the ongoing Operation Lafiya Dole, Operation Delta Safe, OPWS and other internal security operations across the country.

“I am delighted that you all not only participated in the route march but completed the exercise hale and hearty.

“This demonstrates your unflinching readiness and loyalty to defend the territorial integrity of our great country Nigeria at all times,” he said.