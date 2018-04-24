Home > News > Local >

Switzerland returned $322.5m Abacha loot with interest

Abacha Loot Switzerland returned $322.5m with interest – Envoy

The Federal Government had announced the receipt of $322.51m from the Swiss government as part of the looted funds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Switzerland returned $322.5m with interest – Envoy play

Sani Abacha ruled Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Switzerland said it has returned all the money kept in the country by late Nigeria’s Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, with 1.5 million dollars interest.

Amb. Pio Wennubst, Assistant Director-General and Head, Global Cooperation Department, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York.

Wennubst said Switzerland returned about 322.5 million dollars (N116.11 billion) to the Federal Government.

According to him, the original amount was 321 million dollars.

The Federal Government had announced the receipt of $322.51m from the Swiss government as part of the looted funds recovered from the late former Head of State.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, through her Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde, had confirmed the receipt of money from Switzerland.

Akintunde said: “We state that $322,515,931.83 (N116,105,735,458.80) was received into a Special Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Dec. 18, 2017, from the Swiss government’’.

Confirming this, Wennubst said: “We returned 321 million dollars including the interests.

“We return all the amount, 322.5 million dollars including the interest for the time that the funds were blocked’’.

The Swiss envoy also said that the money was returned to the Nigerian Government unconditionally.

“We are not talking about the condition; there was a programme on the social safety net that was developed by the Government of Nigeria and the Bank.

“After discussing, the only condition, set by the judiciary, not by us, was that the return of this asset should have been monitored by the World Bank and this is where we worked on’’.

According to him, these funds were part of the Nigerian Government contributions to the social safety net programme, “plus concessional loans from the Bank”.

NAN recalls that the ‘Abacha loot’ was frozen in 2014 by a Swiss court after a legal procedure against his son, Abba Abacha.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerian lawyers to earn N6bn from $321m Abacha loot

Originally deposited in Luxembourg, the money was a fraction of the billions of dollars allegedly looted during his rule from 1993 to 1998.

Similarly, the UK Government also pledged its commitment to ensuring that money and other assets illegally transferred from Nigeria are repatriated back to the country.

Mr Nick Dyer, Director General, Economic Development and International, UK Department for International Development told NAN that assets return would contribute to the development of the origin countries.

Dyer said it was an important part of the development process to identify how and where assets were going astray and to also recover them and send them back.

CHM Day 6: Dele Momodu Visits the Celebrity HouseMates
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Okonjo-Iweala EFCC invites ex-minister over $250m missing from Abacha loot
Abacha Loot Adeosun reveals FG received $322.5m in December 2017
Abacha Loot 2 Nigerian lawyers to earn N6bn from recovery of $321m
Abacha Loot Adeosun reportedly stops $17m dubious payment to lawyers hired by Malami
Abacha Loot Shehu Sani criticises disappearance of recovered $500m Abacha loot
Kemi Adeosun Nigeria, biggest loser of illicit financial flows in Africa – Minister
Buhari Stop blaming past leaders – Fayose tells President

Local

Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in fatal car crash
Yarkufoji Zamfara lawmaker loses 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters in car accident
Don’t rig elections – Governor Fayose tells Corps members
Fayose Don’t rig elections – Governor tells Corps members
Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house
Melaye Senator accepts to speak to Police after raid on his house
FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa
Abike dabiri –Erewa FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa