Suspected herdsmen strike again, kill 4 people in Kaduna

A witness said the herdsmen ambushed their victims while they were returning home from palm wine tapping.

Kaduna state police commissioner,  Agyole Abeh and his deputy, Ahmed Abdulrahman

(PremiumTimes)
Just hours after strike in Benue, suspected herdsmen have killed four people in Bakin Kogi, a village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

TheCable reports that the sad incident occurred on Sunday, February 11, 2018 around 10am.

A witness, who spoke to the TheCable said the herdsmen ambushed their victims while they were returning home from palm wine tapping.

Witness account

According to a witness that spoke to TheCable, the suspected herdsmen ran back into the bush after perpetrating the dastardly act.

4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team in Benue play Benue State has been struggling with a security crisis involving herdsmen since January 2018 (National Daily )

 

“The attack took place around 10am when they were almost home. We were just rounding off from church when we heard gunshots.

“Everybody had to run because we were gripped by fear. They killed four people on the spot while a woman was fatally wounded. They shot her by the chest and she was rushed to the hospital.

ALSO READ: 2 captured as herdsmen shoot at soldiers in another attack

“The herdsmen ran to the bush as soon as they committed the inhuman act,” the witness said.

Police yet to confirm the herdsmen attack

The police, according to the report, is yet to confirm the herdsmen attack on the community.

Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reached for comments.

Herdsmen shoot at soldiers

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, suspected herdsmen were engaged in a shootout with the 707 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

ALSO READ: 4 officers missing as herdsmen ambush police team in Benue

The spokesperson of the brigade, Olabisi Ayeni, said the suspected herdsmen had been spotted on a routine patrol and they opened fire on soldiers when they were approached.

