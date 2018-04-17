Home > News > Local >

Suspected herdsmen kill 32 Tiv villagers in Nasarawa

The attacks took place across three local government areas leaving many people injured.

  Published:
Armed herdsman (illustration)

(Nigeria Master Web)
At least 32 Tiv villagers were reportedly killed when suspected herdsmen carried out coordinated attacks on several communities across Nasarawa state between Saturday, April 14 and Monday, April 16, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the attackers laid waste to people in Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma local government areas of the state.

The spokesperson of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, said the command was informed of the attacks early on Monday, April 16.

"There was an attack on Monday morning, but the command has yet to receive details as regards the number of people that lost their lives in the early hour attacks by unknown gunmen," he said.

Nasarawa's Commissioner for Water Resources, Gabriel Akaaka, told The Punch that his house was invaded by the attackers and burnt to the ground.

He said, "It is true the gunmen believed to be Fulani herders raided my house this morning and set it ablaze. The Tiv villagers are stranded. I have just spoken to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Bello, to deploy his security personnel and security operatives in the state to the area in order to rescue the villagers."

15,000 displaced

Around 15,000 fleeing Tiv villagers are believed to be currently stranded on the streets of Lafia with over 100,000 already taking refuge in different Internally Displaced Persons camps at Agwatashi, Aloshi, Awe, Adudu, Obi, Keana, Doma, and Agyaragu.

The struggle for access and control of lands over which roaming herdsmen graze their cattle has led to conflict with local farmers all over the country, resulting in the death of hundreds just this year alone with herders credited with a majority of the attacks.

Taraba and Benue are two of the states most affected by herdsmen violence in the country as hundreds have been killed in several attacks carried out, mostly in rural communities, in 2018.

Author

Samson Toromade

