Suspected herdsmen kill police inspector, 2 other officers in Nasarawa

Suspected herdsmen have been accused of killing three police officers at Maraban-Udege village in Nasarawa local government area of Nasarawa state on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

This was disclosed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Samaila Usman, in Lafia on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. He said the officers were killed in an ambush while they were on their way to put an end to a crisis between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

The bodies of the unnamed inspector, sergeant and corporal have been recovered and deposited at a morgue while a reinforcement team, led by an assistant commissioner of police, has been deployed to the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

State governor, Umaru Al-Makura, commiserated with the police command and urged residents to ensure peaceful co-existence with their neighbours.

He further called on the leaders of the Egbura and Bassa ethnic groups to put a definite end to the crisis that has left dozens dead between both groups in Toto local government area of the state

He said, "I must say I blame the elites of both tribes for what is happening in these communities and they must take responsibility for this carnage.

"This is because, if we have elites who are patriotic, who want peace and stability and elites, who have the feeling and interest of the people at heart, they would have come together to find solution to the crisis.

"You have lived, schooled and worked together as brothers and sisters in the same local government area. What is it that is so difficult to amend in terms of social interaction?

"I am challenging all the elites that it’s high time you all realised the kind of danger you are putting the people by fanning the embers of hatred and enmity, which will not augur well for the development of the local government area.

"If you as elites do not sit together on the drawing board to ensure amicable and mutual solution and build confidence between the two tribes, you are sowing a seed that will destroy all of you."

The governor urged people in the state to resolve their differences without resorting to bloodshed.