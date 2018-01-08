Surulere LG boss builds new Customary Court

news

The chairman of Surulere Local Government, Tajudeen Ajide, has embarked on the construction of a customary court in the local government area.

According to Pulse findings, Ajide began the construction of the customary court, which is located at Benson Street, in the Surulere I Magisterial district.

Ajide, who was re-elected the council chairman barely six months ago, reportedly ordered the demolition of the dilapidated Customary Court that once stood at the location.

When Pulse saw Ajide at the construction site, he said his preoccupation is to deliver legacy projects residents and the current local government administration would be proud of.

“The old structure was in such a terrible state that it posed danger to the lives of those working there. The ceilings had caved in and the roots of a tree planted on the premises were sprouting inside the main building. So, we thought it is important to building a befitting customary court”, said Ajide.

The local government boss further stated that the project would complement the efforts of the state government and effectively serve the administration of justice at the grassroots.

“The Lagos state Government has the most vibrant judiciary in the country, which became possible because successive administrations in the state devoted attention to judicial officers’ welfare, provision of befitting structures for work, and creating a functional and dynamic legal system. So, our effort is meant to serve justice administration in the community and complement the efforts at the state level,” he added.