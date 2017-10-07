Home > News > Local >

The Sultan also said that the dignity of human life covers all, adding that human life must always be protected.

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has said that those who kill in the name of God will go to hell.

The Sultan also said that the dignity of human life covers all, adding that human life must always be protected.

While condemning the incessant attacks between herdsmen and farmers across the country, he said that they “are criminals and not genuine herdsmen. We don’t call them herdsmen, because herdsmen cannot kill another human to protect cow.”

The Sultan also said “Human dignity is God-given. Any society where the sanctity of life is not protected cannot be said to be civilised.

“In other words, the sanctity of human life, the honour conferred in the human person and the investment in the development of the human person are the metrics to measure human civilisation.

“This promotion and protection of human life and dignity can only come through education. Education holds the key to development and development is people-centered and people-driven.

ALSO READ: Sultan of Sokoto says social media distracting girls from studies

“Modern education, which subsumes the Greek and Islamic traditions and our indigenous and Islamic educational traditions should be harnessed to ensure that the dignity of man is restored in our country, especially in these difficult times when the sanctity of human lives appear to be under threat. “

The Sultan of Sokoto earlier declared his support for the recent move by the Federal Government to criminalise hate speech and fake news.

