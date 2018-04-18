Home > News > Local >

Sultan declares April 18 as first day of Sha’aban 1439AH

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday declared Wednesday April 18 as the first day of Sha’aban 1439AH.

Abubakar made the call in Sokoto in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Committee on Moon sighting did not receive any report confirming the sighting of the new moon.

“As such (it) accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday April 18 as the first day of Sha’aban 1439AH,” the statement read.

The monarch while praying for peace and unity in the country, urged Muslims to fervently pray for its sustainable development and growth.

Sha’ban is the eighth month of the Islamic calendar and precedes the month of Ramadan (fasting).

