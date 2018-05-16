Home > News > Local >

Suicide bomber kills 5 civilian JTF in Borno

In Borno Suicide bomber attacks military check point, kills 5

The bomber was said to have detonated his Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at a military check point killing 5 civilian JTF and injured 6 others.

  • Published:
Suicide bomber kills 5 civilian JTF in Borno play

A suspected Boko Haram fighter detonates bomb at military check point in Borno state

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A male suicide bomber on Tuesday, May 15, killed five members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, while six others were injured in Madarari area in Konduga council of Borno State.

Mr Ibrahim Abdulkadir, Zonal Information Officer, of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He told NAN in Maiduguri that the incident occurred around 1:30 pm.

He said that the bomber detonated his Improvised Explosive Device (IED), at a military check point killing the victims.

Many reported dead in fresh Boko Haram attack in Maiduguri play Niger troops (AFP/File)

 

Malam Bello Danbatta, the spokesperson of the Civilian JTF, said he lost four of his men including the leader of the task force in Konduga.

Danbatta described the loss as shocking and said that many of his members had lost their lives fighting Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it neutralised six Boko Haram members during its clearance operations at Gashigar, Borno.

ALSO READ: NAF Special Forces foil suicide bombing attempt at University of Maiduguri

Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in  a statement, said some of the terrorists were wounded, while weapons were recovered during the encounter.

According to him, troops also successfully cleared Gambori, Dumbawa, Damsu, Awardi, Kanaram, Laridi, Malumdi and Yaramdi villages at the fringe of Sambisa forest.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet
2 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
3 Buhari President congratulates Fayemi for winning APC Guber ticketbullet

Related Articles

Enugu Church Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast
Mubi Bomb Blast Senate urges security agencies to beef up security
Boko Haram Terrorists will take years to 'eliminate' - United Nations
In Adamawa Mubi suicide bomb: We’ve identified our mistakes -Emir
Aisha Wakil Mama Boko Haram says her "sons in the bush will come home and surrender"
Mubi Bomb Blasts Gov. Bindow seeks blood donation for victims
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m

Local

Army Chief Buratai says security situation under control
Tukur Buratai Army Chief says security situation in the country is under control
Presidency says Nigeria didn't attend Jerusalem Embassy relocation event
Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Presidency says Nigeria didn't attend event
President Buhari says Nigeria’s economy has improved
Buhari President says Nigeria’s economy has improved
Lagos govt. moves to acquire National Stadium
Ambode Lagos govt. moves to acquire National Stadium